Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,041,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 4.3% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.01% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $2,715,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,671. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.