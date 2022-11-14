Royal Bank of Canada Trims Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Target Price to C$59.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.40. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

