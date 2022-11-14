Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

ROYL remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

