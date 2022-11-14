Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Royale Energy Stock Performance
ROYL remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
Royale Energy Company Profile
