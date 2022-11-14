S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in October

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SCPPF. Barclays lowered their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 360 ($4.15) to GBX 310 ($3.57) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut S4 Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

