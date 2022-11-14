Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Price Performance

Shares of SACH stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

About Sachem Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 73.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 904,782 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 936.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 652,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 589,703 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.