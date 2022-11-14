Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Sachem Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Shares of SACH stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
