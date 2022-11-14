Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Price Target Cut to $2.85 by Analysts at Citigroup

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $3.50 to $2.85 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.