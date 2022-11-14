SafeMoon Reaches Market Cap of $3.32 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One SafeMoon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $36.09 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00599362 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.48 or 0.31230741 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SafeMoon Token Profile

SafeMoon’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,008,388,678,138 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.