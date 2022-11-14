Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SALM. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

