Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on SALM. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Salem Media Group Trading Up 6.2 %
NASDAQ SALM opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.19.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
