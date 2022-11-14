SALT (SALT) Hits Market Cap of $3.25 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. SALT has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $43,005.36 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,507.48 or 1.00053018 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010031 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042766 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00245455 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.04641439 USD and is down -7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $39,475.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

