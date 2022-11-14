San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPFF) Short Interest Update

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

San Miguel Food and Beverage Stock Performance

SMPFF stock remained flat at $0.69 during trading on Monday. San Miguel Food and Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

About San Miguel Food and Beverage

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc provides food and beverage products. The Food segment offers refrigerated processed and canned meat products under the Purefoods, Purefoods Tender Juicy, Star, Higante, Purefoods Beefies, Vida, Purefoods Nuggets, Veega, Ulam King, and San Miguel Del Mar brands; butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments under the Magnolia, Dari Crème, Star, and Cheezee brand names; flour mixes; coffee and coffee-related products; feeds under the B-Meg, B-Meg Premium, Integra, Expert, Dynamix, Essential, Pureblend, Bonanza, Jumbo, and Nutri Chunks brands; poultry and fresh meats under the Magnolia, Magnolia Chicken Stations, and Monterey brands; and flour and bakery ingredients, as well as provides poultry and livestock farming, grain terminal handling, franchising, and food services.

