Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Director Sells $566,607.96 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,717. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.