SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SBFG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.75. 18 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464. The company has a market cap of $117.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

