SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $398.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

