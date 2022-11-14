SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 107,775 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 830,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 9.0% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,808 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,062,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 387,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

