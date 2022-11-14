SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Stock Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $22.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.63.

