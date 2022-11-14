SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DHR opened at $271.06 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

