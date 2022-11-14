SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $555,000 Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.