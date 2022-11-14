SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $967,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 118,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

