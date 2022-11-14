SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after buying an additional 384,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,690,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,314,000 after buying an additional 64,674 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

ES stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.