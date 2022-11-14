SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 793 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

