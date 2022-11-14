Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Short Interest Up 15.9% in October

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 130,265 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,047,330.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,980,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,201,370.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Scholar Rock stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $36.43.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

