ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth $137,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter valued at $196,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScION Tech Growth II Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCOB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. 155,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,323. ScION Tech Growth II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $432.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of -0.02.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

