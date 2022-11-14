Scotiabank Cuts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$15.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.30. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.87. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

(Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.