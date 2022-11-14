Scotiabank Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.28.
Killam Apartment REIT Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$16.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.14. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$14.62 and a 1 year high of C$24.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
