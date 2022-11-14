Scotiabank Raises Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$60.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EIFZF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

