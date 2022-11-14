Scotiabank Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$164.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$191.86.

TSE:GSY traded down C$6.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$124.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,065. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$95.00 and a 12-month high of C$199.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.82. The company has a current ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

