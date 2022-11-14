Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($20.96) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

STB stock opened at GBX 650 ($7.48) on Monday. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 608 ($7.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,420 ($16.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 780.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 997.23. The company has a market cap of £121.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

In other news, insider David McCreadie bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 984 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £19,876.80 ($22,886.36).

(Get Rating)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.