Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Security National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. 8,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,078. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.72. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.18%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
