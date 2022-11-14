Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Security National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.09. 8,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,078. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.72. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

