Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNFCA opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Security National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.