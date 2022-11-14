Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SNFCA opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter.
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
