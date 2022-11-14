Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Short Interest Down 27.4% in October

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the October 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 884,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 451,274 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after buying an additional 438,510 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $3,659,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $3,454,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Select Energy Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $8.98 on Monday. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Select Energy Services

Get Rating

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Stories

