Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC cut its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned 0.07% of Select Medical worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEM. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Select Medical by 96.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE SEM opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

