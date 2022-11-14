SelfKey (KEY) Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $18.55 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SelfKey has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

