SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Update

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 656,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 544,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,642.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SGL Carbon from €8.10 ($8.10) to €8.40 ($8.40) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGL Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €8.20 ($8.20) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGLFF remained flat at $7.45 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

