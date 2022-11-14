Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Grows By 19.6%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 227,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

1933 Industries Stock Performance

TGIFF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,474. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

