Short Interest in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Rises By 15.1%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,800 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 727,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAQC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 898,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 160,289 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 614,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 90,663 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Accelerate Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 61,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,499. Accelerate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Accelerate Acquisition Company Profile

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

