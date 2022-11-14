Short Interest in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Declines By 17.6%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 919,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, CTO Larry Michael Mertz purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,457.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 106,749 shares of company stock valued at $156,811. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXDX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,798. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

