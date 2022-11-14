Short Interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Rises By 44.5%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the October 15th total of 59,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Acer Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

