Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Expands By 25.9%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AIH traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,000. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

