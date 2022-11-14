Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Declines By 38.5%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALSAW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Alpha Star Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

