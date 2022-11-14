Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Declines By 30.4%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 93,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

PINE traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $18.50. 63,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $220.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

PINE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $494,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 81.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.