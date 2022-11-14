Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Decreases By 17.9%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Insider Activity at American Software
In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $78,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,248.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $78,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.
American Software Trading Down 1.0 %
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. American Software had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
American Software Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.