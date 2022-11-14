Short Interest in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Expands By 20.8%

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 869,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after buying an additional 1,009,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $3.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.85. The stock had a trading volume of 846,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

