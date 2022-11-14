Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Decreases By 27.5%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the October 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,556. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

About Avalo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.