Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Grows By 55.6%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $952,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 375.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of BCV stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.84. 28,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,406. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

