Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Decreases By 19.6%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 70,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. 15,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Articles

