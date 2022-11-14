Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Decreases By 19.6%

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 70,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.04. 15,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
