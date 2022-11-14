Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Decreases By 38.9%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

CZMWY traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $99.29 and a 12 month high of $230.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZMWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from €156.00 ($156.00) to €167.00 ($167.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

