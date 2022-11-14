Short Interest in Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Grows By 28.7%

Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cartier Iron Trading Down 52.5 %

Cartier Iron stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Cartier Iron has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.

Cartier Iron Company Profile

Cartier Iron Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

