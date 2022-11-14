Short Interest in Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Grows By 28.7%

Cartier Iron Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Cartier Iron Trading Down 52.5 %
Cartier Iron stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Cartier Iron has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.
Cartier Iron Company Profile
