Short Interest in Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Grows By 20.3%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSDF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTSDF traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $3.22. 5,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

