Short Interest in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW) Increases By 64.7%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the October 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORZW opened at $0.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure services in the United States. It designs, owns, and operates carbon neutral infrastructure facilities for blockchain and AI computing; mines digital assets; and provides hosting solutions for digital asset mining, blockchain applications, and AI.

