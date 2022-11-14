Short Interest in DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Decreases By 24.5%

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,138.0 days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

DSRLF traded up $29.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.39. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.15. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $202.93.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on DiaSorin from €170.00 ($175.26) to €153.00 ($157.73) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DiaSorin from €143.00 ($147.42) to €141.00 ($145.36) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €135.00 ($139.18) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, DiaSorin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

See Also

